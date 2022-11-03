Donate
The Conversation

Department of Education braces for increased electricity bills

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published November 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM HST
Hawaii School aikahi classroom students elementary school DOE
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
/
AP
FILE - Desks are spaced out in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

In the past, Hawaiʻi’s public schools have gone before legislators asking for help to pay the power bills. It’s likely schools will ask for an emergency appropriation due to surging electricity rates. Meanwhile, Gov. David Ige has rolled out adding 1,200 more air conditioners to cool down classrooms. The Conversation talked to Facilities Assistant Superintendent Randy Tanaka about the dilemma.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
