Department of Education braces for increased electricity bills

In the past, Hawaiʻi’s public schools have gone before legislators asking for help to pay the power bills. It’s likely schools will ask for an emergency appropriation due to surging electricity rates. Meanwhile, Gov. David Ige has rolled out adding 1,200 more air conditioners to cool down classrooms. The Conversation talked to Facilities Assistant Superintendent Randy Tanaka about the dilemma.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 3, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.