The Conversation

Chance discovery of plant thought to be extinct spurs new conservation effort

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 17, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST
Delissea argutidentata hawaii island kamehameha schools
Jacob Chinn/Kamehameha Schools
/
Kamehameha Schools
Workers plant keiki Delissea argutidentata.

A chance discovery out in the wild on the Big Island has conservationists jumping for joy. The rare plant's Hawaiian name is still unknown but its scientific name is Delissea argutidentata. Once thought to be extinct, a handful of plants are thriving on land owned by Kamehameha Schools.

Delissea_plant.jpg
Kamehameha Schools
/
Delissea argutidentata can grow up to 35 feet tall. They were previously found under the shade of koa trees and inside old volcanic craters.

Kallie Barnes, a propagation technician with a group called Three Mountain Alliance, first saw the plant in spring 2021 while out on a seed-collecting mission. The species was last seen in the area — which is being kept confidential — in the 1970s.

Barnes and Amber Nāmaka Whitehead of Kamehameha Schools spoke to The Conversation about the success story and the propagation efforts underway.

Whitehead said conservationists rarely see endangered Hawaiian plants go from being extinct in the wild to having six wild plants and 30 outplants.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 17, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation environmentconservationHawaiʻi Island
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
