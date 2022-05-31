Donate
The Conversation

Local business funds new student award at UH Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 31, 2022
Omnitrak founder and CEO Pat Loui, center

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the local marketing and consultancy firm Omnitrak has awarded $50,000 to fund a new student award at the University of Hawaiʻi's Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship. Omnitrak founder and CEO Pat Loui spoke to The Conversation about investing in Hawaiʻi’s future.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

