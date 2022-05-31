Local business funds new student award at UH Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the local marketing and consultancy firm Omnitrak has awarded $50,000 to fund a new student award at the University of Hawaiʻi's Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship. Omnitrak founder and CEO Pat Loui spoke to The Conversation about investing in Hawaiʻi’s future.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This interview aired on The Conversation on May 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.