The Conversation

Senate Health Committee chair shares latest Red Hill remediation efforts after visiting facility

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST
Members of the state Senate Health Committee paid another visit to the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Facility on Monday afternoon. It was requested by Health Committee Chair Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole just before the end of the legislative session.

The Conversation talked to the senator about whether he felt reassured by the military’s efforts to remediate the Red Hill crisis. He also shared an update on the water flushing process and the military’s efforts to conserve water.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
