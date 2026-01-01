Support Trusted Local News & Earn Atmos Rewards Points

Every day, listeners across Hawai‘i turn to Hawai‘i Public Radio for trusted news, music, and community connection.

Through a special partnership with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, your contribution to HPR, a 100% community-supported and independent public media service, will earn you 10 Atmos Rewards points for every dollar you donate. This limited-time offer runs through April 16, 2026.

How It Works:



Earn 10 Atmos Rewards points per dollar donated

Minimum contribution: $150 one-time or an ongoing gift of $12.50 per month

No maximum contribution

Ready to give? Make a donation and earn Atmos Rewards points