WFMT Opera Series

Saturdays 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. (seasonal, lengths vary)

From WFMT:

From Milan to New York, Barcelona to Chicago, WFMT gives you a front-row seat to performances from some of the world’s greatest opera companies and performers. The series runs until December 3, 2022, to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts.

The 2022 broadcast schedule includes:

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro

Opéra de Paris | June 25, 2022

Star conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads a performance of the hilarious Mozart classic. The stellar cast includes Luca Pisaroni in the title role.

Berlioz’s The Damnation of Faust

Salzburg Festival | July 2, 2022

For this concert performance, Charles Castronovo stars as the romantic and tortured title character, with Ildar Abdrazakov as the wily Mephistopheles and Elīna Garanča as Marguerite.

Handel’s Theodora

Royal Opera | July 9, 2022

Handel’s gripping Theodora features Joyce DiDonato, Julia Bullock, and Jakub Józef Orliński.

Vivaldi’s Bajazet

Royal Opera | July 16, 2022

Vivaldi’s 1735 opera is a dark and thrilling work where “powerful men and strong women negotiate their relationships as desires of the heart clash with rank and duty.”

Verdi’s Macbeth

Royal Opera | July 23, 2022

Simon Keenlyside reprises the role of Macbeth, with Anna Pirozzi by his side as Lady Macbeth. Daniele Rustioni conducts.

Saint-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila

Royal Opera | July 30, 2022

Closing out Royal Opera’s suite of productions is Camille Saint-Saëns’ grand opera; Elīna Garanča stars as the Philistine Dalila, and SeokJong Baek as the inspiring Jewish hero Samson.

Quadruple Bill: Charpentier & Lalande

Boston Early Music Festival | August 6, 2022

An exquisite quartet of late-17th century works: two by Charpentier and two by Lalande.

Handel’s Almira

Boston Early Music Festival | August 13, 2022

Handel’s fantastic Almira features period instruments led by music directors Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs. Emőke Baráth performs in the title role.

Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov

Vienna State Opera | August 20, 2022

Alexander Tsymbalyuk sings the title role in Mussorgsky's masterpiece.

Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Vienna State Opera | August 27, 2022

Asmik Grigorian sings the title role in Puccini’s story of love and loss.

Ponchielli’s La Gioconda

La Scala | September 3, 2022

In Ponchielli's grant, Venice-set opera. Sonya Yoncheva stars in the title role, with Frédéric Chaslin conducting.

Bellini’s I Puritani

Teatro dell’Opera di Roma | September 10, 2022

Teatro dell’Opera Rome’s production of Bellini’s I Puritani boasts a stellar cast, including Jessica Pratt as Lady Elvira Valton, John Osborn as Lord Arturo Talbot, and more.

Learn more about the WFMT Opera Series.