The Conversation: Rainfall outlook; Leptospirosis risk
- University of Hawaiʻi climatologist Tom Giambelluca discusses the impact of heavy rainfall across the state
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore reports on how Oʻahu is dealing with more than 5,000 tons of storm debris | Full Story
- State Dept. of Health veterinarian Dr. Ariella Barry warns of the risk of leptospira in standing water and muds after the floods
- Hannah Bailey, Wildlife Care Manager for Hawaiʻi with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, discusses how recent bad weather is affecting Hawaiʻi's rare birds