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The Conversation

The Conversation: Rainfall outlook; Leptospirosis risk

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin AllenMaddie Bender
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:50 AM HST
Floodwaters fill the ground level of homes in Waialua, Hawaiʻi, Friday, March 20, 2026.
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Floodwaters fill the ground level of homes in Waialua, Hawaiʻi, Friday, March 20, 2026.
  • University of Hawaiʻi climatologist Tom Giambelluca discusses the impact of heavy rainfall across the state
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Marcel Honore reports on how Oʻahu is dealing with more than 5,000 tons of storm debris | Full Story
  • State Dept. of Health veterinarian Dr. Ariella Barry warns of the risk of leptospira in standing water and muds after the floods
  • Hannah Bailey, Wildlife Care Manager for Hawaiʻi with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, discusses how recent bad weather is affecting Hawaiʻi's rare birds
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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