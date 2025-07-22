© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Rural health; Zuckerberg on Kauaʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Laura DuxMaddie Bender
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:36 AM HST
Lana'i Community Health Center
Lana'i Community Health Center is one of the island's primary health care providers.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the impacts of volcanic gas from Kīlauea's ongoing eruption | Full Story
  • Rural health advocate John Desfor talks about how transportation shapes health care in rural Hawaiʻi | Read the report | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Chad Blair reports on vote discrepancies in 2024 Kauaʻi election | Full Story
  • Investigative reporter Guthrie Scrimgeour delves into Mark Zuckerberg's land holdings on Kauaʻi | Read the Wired story | Full Story
  • Businessman Eddie Flores Jr. shares efforts to build a commemorative arch in Honolulu's Chinatown | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Laura Dux
Laura Dux is the 2025 Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern for The Conversation at HPR. 
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
