The Conversation

The Conversation: Federal spending cuts; Eating our roots

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
The U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

  • State Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Tammi Oyadomari-Chun discusses how federal spending cuts may affect Hawaiʻi classrooms | Full Story
  • Tom Yamachika of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii explains how some of the fine print in Trump's spending bill could cost Hawaiʻi money | Read and listen to HPR's coverage of the bill | Full Story
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on what the spending bill means for Hawaiʻi's hospitals and health centers | Full Story
  • Chef Ippy Aiona talks about getting comfortable in front of the camera for his award-winning docuseries "Eating Our Roots" | Full Story
Trump Administration U.S. Congress Food Education Health Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
