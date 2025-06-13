The Conversation: UH research funding cuts; Jazz harpist wins Doris Duke award
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa interim provost Vassilis Syrmos explains how proposed cuts to federal funding would affect research | Full Story
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a new equine therapy program on Molokaʻi | Full Story
- The Conversation reairs an interview with Big Island attorney Ted Hong on what a court case against Hawaiʻi's biggest health insurer HMSA means for doctors and patients | Full Story
- Grammy-nominated jazz harpist Brandee Younger is recognized by the Doris Duke Foundation | Full Story