The Conversation: Deep-sea mining; New Waiʻanae caterpillar discovered
- Conservationist and former Hawaiʻi politician Solomon Pili Kahoʻohalahala reacts to President Trump's executive order in support of mining the sea floor | Full Story
- Brent White, chief global officer for the University of Hawaiʻi system, discusses how UH is trying to help international students navigate uncertainty around their student visas | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on the new pick to lead the Bishop Museum, zoologist Kristofer Helgen | Full Story
- Entomologist Dan Rubinoff and his team discover a new caterpillar, nicknamed "the bone collector" | Full Story