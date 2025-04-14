The Conversation: Tariffs; Pacific Forums celebrates 50 years
- Johnson Choi, president of the Hong Kong-China-Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce discusses the tit-for-tat tariffs between the U.S. and China |Full Story
- Ralph Cossa, former director of the Pacific Forum, and current President and CEO David Santoro talk about the think tank's mission of contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on why Hawaiʻi's film industry is drying up after a pandemic boom | Full Story
- Clifford Nae’ole, chairman of the Celebration of the Arts, reflects on the end of the festival's 33-year run | Full Story