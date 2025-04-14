© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Tariffs; Pacific Forums celebrates 50 years

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:26 AM HST
gChinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021.
Andy Wong/AP
/
AP
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

  • Johnson Choi, president of the Hong Kong-China-Hawaiʻi Chamber of Commerce discusses the tit-for-tat tariffs between the U.S. and China |Full Story
  • Ralph Cossa, former director of the Pacific Forum, and current President and CEO David Santoro talk about the think tank's mission of contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on why Hawaiʻi's film industry is drying up after a pandemic boom | Full Story
  • Clifford Nae’ole, chairman of the Celebration of the Arts, reflects on the end of the festival's 33-year run | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EconomyArt
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes