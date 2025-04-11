The Conversation: What tariffs could mean for Hawaiʻi; Measles vaccine
- HPR's Bill Dorman reports on what tariffs could mean for some consumer prices in Hawaiʻi
- Dr. K. "Vish" Viswanath with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health discusses vaccine misinformation at measles reemerges in across the country and in Hawaiʻi | Attend Viswanath's talk
- Andrea Eshelman with the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association shares guidance from the Department of Education for teachers on how to respond to immigration raids and other law enforcement actions on campuses
- Mosaic artist Calley O'Neill works on a massive stained glass mural for the Kona International Airport