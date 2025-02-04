The Conversation: Kealoha case updates; Trump affects local programs
- Retired federal public defender Ali Silvert reacts to the latest development in Honolulu's public corruption case involving former police chief Louis Kealoha
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on the plea deals for three city officials involved in the Kealoha payout
- Marti Townsend of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative explains how a recent Trump memo is affecting talks over the Red Hill controversy
- Justin Canelas, program director for Recycle Hawaiʻi, discusses how the organization is handling a funding freeze as a result of Trump's orders to eliminate funding for DEI programs
- Ph.D. ecologist Randi Rollins shares how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails, and humans | Rollins Research