The Conversation

The Conversation: Rep. Ed Case, AUW react to Trump action on federal grants

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
FILE - U.S. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaiʻi speaks at a rally, Feb. 11, 2022, in Honolulu.
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - U.S. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaiʻi speaks at a rally, Feb. 11, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

  • U.S. Rep. Ed Case reacts to Trump's executive orders and the back-and-forth on federal grant funding
  • Michelle Bartell takes the helm of Aloha United Way amid uncertainty over federal grant programs
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on what a new executive order from Gov. Josh Green and a fuel analysis from the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office means for Hawaiʻi's energy future | Full Story
  • Troy Furutani, program manager for the Hawaiʻi Concussion Management Awareness Program, discusses changes to high school football programs to reduce concussions
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
