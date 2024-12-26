The Conversation: Hawaiʻi artists receive Gish Prize, 'genius grant' and more

Today on The Conversation, we're sharing interviews with talented creatives in Hawai’i who have picked up some big awards in recognition of the work they do.



Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine talks about winning the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, which honors individuals who have "made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world." | Full Story

San Francisco-based Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne earns national recognition as a MacArthur Foundation fellow that comes with an $800,000 'genius grant' | Full Story

Filmmakers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer discuss how a grant from the Mellon Foundation will help their project documenting queer histories in Hawaiʻi | Full Story