The Conversation: Honolulu climate change office; Effects of plastic on Hawaiʻi seabirds
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote takes a closer look at the City and County of Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency's new leadership team | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi assistant specialist in public humanities and Native Hawaiian programs Noelle Kahanu shares details of "Fault Lines," a new Hawaiian cultural artifacts exhibit that recently opened at the University of Cambridge's Museum of Archeology and Anthropology in England
- Researchers Scott Edwards and Nicole Mejia discuss a recent study looking at the effects of plastic in Maui's ʻuaʻu kani or wedge-tailed shearwaters
- Kula resident and longtime luthier Steve Grimes shares his perspective on his community's recovery after the 2023 wildfires and talks about "Lahaina Town," the song he wrote to honor those impacted by the fires in West Maui