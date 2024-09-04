The Conversation: State economic data; Get rid of lower back pain
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Chief Economist Eugene Tian on the stories behind the numbers of 60 years of state economic data
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on efforts to get more information on Hawaiʻi Gas' annual emissions | Full Story
- Joe Smith of Hemp Home Hawaii and Maui resident John Waterhouse on the possibilities of building with hemp
- Local physical therapist Christine Lynders shares tips from her new book on how to eliminate lower back pain