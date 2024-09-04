© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State economic data; Get rid of lower back pain

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
digitearte
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Chief Economist Eugene Tian on the stories behind the numbers of 60 years of state economic data
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on efforts to get more information on Hawaiʻi Gas' annual emissions | Full Story
  • Joe Smith of Hemp Home Hawaii and Maui resident John Waterhouse on the possibilities of building with hemp
  • Local physical therapist Christine Lynders shares tips from her new book on how to eliminate lower back pain
The Conversation EconomyEnergyHousing
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
