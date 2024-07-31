© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Compostable plastic toys; Middle school gets $3M recording studio

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published July 31, 2024 at 11:33 AM HST
HPR producer Maddie Bender tries out Washington Middle School's new professional recording studio.
Maddie Bender
/
HPR
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote looks at how Waikōloa Village is building out its evacuation infrastructure as its population grows
  • Oʻahu playwright Kalani Queypo tackles topics like bullying and belonging in his upcoming musical for kids, titled "The Mainlanders"
  • Kate Reimann, owner of Rogue Wave Toys, on how she developed compostable beach toys for kids
  • Studio director Sam Fong on plans for Washington Middle School's new, top-of-the-line recording studio
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes