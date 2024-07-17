The Conversation: Panel discusses the state of Hawaiʻi's economy

We're devoting today's hour of The Conversation to a discussion on the state of Hawaiʻi's economy.

Our panel of guests are:



Paul Brewbaker, economist and principal of TZ Economics

Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii

Mike Hamasu, researcher and consulting director at Colliers International, a real estate services and investment management company

