© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi journalism; New Maui solar project is online

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:11 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi Hochi newspapers
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi Hochi was founded in 1912 by Fred Kinzaburo Makino.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Retired University of Hawaiʻi journalism professor Gerald Kato on the state of Hawaiʻi journalism
  • Contributing editor Neal Milner takes the Long View on "congestion pricing"
  • Sandra Larsen, market business leader of AES in Hawaiʻi, on the newly online Kūihelani Solar + Storage Kūihelani Solar + Storage project in Central Maui
  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on the latest development in Honolulu's lawsuit against major oil companies |Full Story
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on opening arguments in the state's midwifery case |Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentEnergy
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes