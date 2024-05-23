The Conversation: Property insurance; Hilo coastline bacteria levels

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Abaris Global Principal and former state Insurance Commissioner J. P. Schmidt on the outlook for property insurance as climate change increases risks

HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on what kinds of properties make up the Minatoya list on Maui

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo postdoctoral researcher Maria Steadmon on bacteria levels at Hilo's popular swim and surf spots

HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on cultural considerations around Hawaiʻi's royal burial grounds

Sisters and playwrights Noelani and Māhealani Ahia on an upcoming reading for their play "Fighting Like Mad," which takes place in post-wildfire Lahaina | ConFest 2024 schedule and tickets