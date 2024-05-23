The Conversation: Property insurance; Hilo coastline bacteria levels
- Abaris Global Principal and former state Insurance Commissioner J. P. Schmidt on the outlook for property insurance as climate change increases risks
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on what kinds of properties make up the Minatoya list on Maui
- University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo postdoctoral researcher Maria Steadmon on bacteria levels at Hilo's popular swim and surf spots
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on cultural considerations around Hawaiʻi's royal burial grounds
- Sisters and playwrights Noelani and Māhealani Ahia on an upcoming reading for their play "Fighting Like Mad," which takes place in post-wildfire Lahaina | ConFest 2024 schedule and tickets