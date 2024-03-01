© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Panel discussion on the status of IVF in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM HST
FILE - Lab staff use a microscope stand and articulated hand controls to extract cells from 1-7 day old embryos, shown on the monitor at right, that are then checked for viability at the Aspire Houston Fertility Institute in vitro fertilization lab Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Houston.
Michael Wyke/AP
/
FR33763 AP
FILE - Lab staff use a microscope stand and articulated hand controls to extract cells from 1-7 day old embryos, shown on the monitor at right, that are then checked for viability at the Aspire Houston Fertility Institute in vitro fertilization lab Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Houston.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Today, we have a call-in show on the status of in vitro fertilization in Hawaiʻi. We'll hear from Hawaiʻi oldest IVF clinic and discuss the changing legal landscape in light of a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling.

We tackle this topic with our panel of guests:

Have a question or a comment on IVF? Call the Talkback Line at 808-792-8217 anytime to leave a voicemail with your thoughts, or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

Call 877-941-3689 to ask a question during the live broadcast from 11 a.m. to noon.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
