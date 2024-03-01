The Conversation: Panel discussion on the status of IVF in Hawaiʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
Today, we have a call-in show on the status of in vitro fertilization in Hawaiʻi. We'll hear from Hawaiʻi oldest IVF clinic and discuss the changing legal landscape in light of a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling.
We tackle this topic with our panel of guests:
- Dr. Celia Dominguez, co-director of the Pacific In Vitro Fertilization Clinic
- Prof. Miyoko T. Pettit-Toledo, William S. Richardson School of Law
Have a question or a comment on IVF? Call the Talkback Line at 808-792-8217 anytime to leave a voicemail with your thoughts, or email talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Call 877-941-3689 to ask a question during the live broadcast from 11 a.m. to noon.