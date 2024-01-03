The Conversation: EPA on fuel traces in Navy water system; Hawaiʻi minimum wage increase
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- The Environmental Protection Agency's Director for Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Amy Miller responds to concerns over trace levels of petroleum hydrocarbons reported in six homes on the Navy water system last October
- Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Wage Standards Division Administrator Sheryl Lee discusses the impacts of the statewide minimum wage increase
- Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair covers the unauthorized demolition of a North Shore historic landmark | Full Story
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on an upcoming unity event to support Lahaina residents
- Author Megan Kamalei Kakimoto's debut novel "Every Drop is a Man’s Nightmare" makes Honolulu Magazine's list “5 Books Local Authors Couldn’t Get Enough of in 2023” | Full Story