The Conversation

The Conversation: Military readies for Red Hill repacking drills; Maui nurse shines in national cooking show

By Catherine Cruz,
Casey HarlowStephanie Han
Published June 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST
A Joint Task Force-Red Hill contractor uses a stick weld on a support beam during repairs at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on April 25, 2023.
Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney
/
U.S. Department of Defense
A Joint Task Force-Red Hill contractor uses a stick weld on a support beam during repairs at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on April 25, 2023.
  • Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, the deputy commander of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill, explains military drills being conducted in case of a leak or a fire during the actual draining of the Red Hill fuel storage tanks
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Thomas Heaton reports on the steps being taken by the state's embattled Ag Corporation to hire new leadership in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi screenwriter Aaron Kandell, who co-wrote the Disney film "Moana," supports the WGA strike and talks about the financial truth behind the glamour of TV and film
  • Maui's Relle Lum shares her love for cooking and favorite Hawaiian recipes on the second season of the PBS cooking competition, "The Great American Recipe"
  • This week's Manu Minute highlights the house sparrow, one of the most common wild birds in the world
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi spotlights a Big Island farm using seaweed in their goat feed to reduce livestock emissions | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
