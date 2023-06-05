The Conversations: State Department visits to ensure Pacific region's security; TSA summer travel advice
- Assistant Secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Global Public Affairs Bill Russo discusses military contributions to the region and seeks to strengthen ties in island nations
- TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers shares advice on how to make summer travel smoother
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte gives a Reality Check on the state's effort to rein in overtourism | Full Story
- Honolulu's Director of Rapid Transit Patrick Preusser and people with disabilities discuss access throughout the rail system