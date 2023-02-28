Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Testing for PFAS in wastewater; Andy Bumatai and comedy in Hawai'i

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published February 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST
  • Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu Environmental Services, explains testing for PFAS in solid waste and wastewater
  • Honolulu Civil Beat: Kevin Dayton's Reality Check on a Senate committee mistakenly passing a Honolulu rail tax extension | Full Story
  • Attorney Bridget Morgan-Bickerton on Black women's leadership, change, and approaching difference
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon investigates Big Island's establishment of an independent animal control agency | Full Story
  • Andy Bumatai speaks with The Conversation on the evolution of comedy in Hawai'i and cracking jokes in modern times
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
