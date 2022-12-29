The Conversation: New landfill site needed for Oʻahu's trash; Year-end reflections on the Red Hill crisis
- Roger Babcock, Director of the City’s Environmental Services Department reveals the challenges of finding a new landfill site on Oʻahu
- Wayne Tanaka, Director of Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi thanks the community for standing up in protection of Oʻahu's drinking water
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kevin Dayton reports on the continued fight for video cameras at women's prisons | Full Story
- Thomas Hanns from the Hawaiian Humane Society speaks to The Conversation about keeping pets safe during holiday festivities
- The Conversation learns how to run a 90-year-old family business from Jana Kaholoaʻa of Hawaiʻi Island's Holy's Bakery | Full Story