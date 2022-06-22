Donate
The Conversation: Combatting rabbit hemorrhagic disease; New mass bailout initiative

Published June 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM HST
birds-and-bunnies-004-1920.jpg
  • State Veterinarian Dr. Isaac Maeda provides insight on rabbit hemorrhagic disease at Kula Farms on Maui
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi explains the community group behind a mass bailout initiative, "Bring Your ʻOhana Home"
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Chad Blair discusses a female inmate's apparent suicide at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Analyst Neal Milner explains the way internal strife causes dysfunction within organizations in this segment of The Long View
  • Department of Labor Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio describes the state's new HI-CAN job search site, and career coach Koyu Wenty shares tips on navigating a career change

The Conversation animalspoliticslabor
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
