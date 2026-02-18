© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
After Hours
After Hours: Ua Noa — with Leimomi Bong

Ua Noa Featuring Tiamaʻa

Published February 18, 2026 at 7:20 AM HST

Explore the discography of Tiamaʻa, a cornerstone of the Wellington Samoan music scene. Defined by the rhythmic, percussive guitar style of le igi o le vave ao and soothing three-part harmonies, his multi-volume legacy tracks the evolution of Pacific sound from acoustic roots to modern island pop.

After Hours: Ua Noa — with Leimomi Bong
More Episodes