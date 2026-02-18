Ua Noa Featuring Tiamaʻa

Explore the discography of Tiamaʻa, a cornerstone of the Wellington Samoan music scene. Defined by the rhythmic, percussive guitar style of le igi o le vave ao and soothing three-part harmonies, his multi-volume legacy tracks the evolution of Pacific sound from acoustic roots to modern island pop.
Mundo Reggae is a two-hour journey through the global culture of reggae, hosted by Lulú Solares on Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Fridays from 10pm - midnight. Spanning foundation roots, lovers rock, dub, steppers, and contemporary worldwide sounds, the show explores reggae not just as a genre, but as a living culture — music as message, movement, and way of life.
Every Thursday, Country Detours travels through the evening inversion mists along the backroads and byways of blues, soul, and country-western music. Songs with the salty tang of greens and crispy pig skin, the easy glide of a cool beer from a wet bottle. Country Detours with Jeff Long — Thursday nights, 10 p.m. to midnight on HPR-1.