7 Images
Pōmaikaʻi - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series
Performing artist, educator, and administrator are some of the many hats worn by Pōmaikaʻi. Through her thoughtful mele, Pōmaikaʻi perpetuates the legacy of Hawaiian music and ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi left by her grandmother, Aunty Genoa Keawe. Pōmaikaʻi was joined by Halehaku Seabury, Kama Hokins and Mālie Lyman for an evening of traditional Hawaiian mele and moʻolelo.
IMG_1802.jpg
Left to right: Kama Hopkins, Pōmaikaʻi, Alan Akaka, Mālie Lyman, and Halehaku Seabury in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Pōmaikaʻi is seated in the rocking chair of her grandmother, Aunty Genoa Keawe. (HPR)
IMG_7219.jpg
Kama Hopkins (bass), Halehaku Seabury (guitar), Pōmaikaʻi ('ukuklele) and Alan Akaka (lapsteel guitar) perform at the Mele Hawai'i Performance Series. (HPR)
IMG_7220.jpg
IMG_9907.jpg
Guitarist Halehaku Seabury looks on as Pōmaikaʻi talks story with the audience in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
IMG_9909.jpg
Alan Akaka plays the lapsteel guitar at the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series. (HPR)
IMG_7241.jpg
Pōmaikaʻi is joined on stage by her daughter, Mālie Lyman, and Uncle Gary Aiko, along with Kama Hopkins, Halehaku Seabury, and Alan Akaka. (HPR)
IMG_1805.jpg
Left to right: Kama Hopkins, Pōmaikaʻi, Alan Akaka, Gary Aiko (seated), Eric Keawe, Mālie Lyman, and Halehaku Seabury in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
1/7