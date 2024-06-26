© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: The job market; The rare art of hula kiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published June 26, 2024 at 12:10 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Kumu hula Auliʻi Mitchell has curated an exhibit at the Downtown Art Center featuring nearly 30 puppets of all sizes.
Jayna Omaye
/
HPR
Kumu hula Auliʻi Mitchell curated a hula kiʻi exhibit at the Downtown Art Center featuring nearly 30 puppets of all sizes

Tags
The Conversation HulaEconomyEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes