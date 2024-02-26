The Conversation: Navy starts major construction; Bamboo Ridge Press
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- The U.S. Navy breaks ground on the most expensive construction project in its history, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
- Local authors Misty Sanico and Scott Kikkawa celebrate 45 years of "literary mischief" on the publishing anniversary of the Bamboo Ridge Press
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio reports on the move to make Hawaiian lūʻau more authentic
- Arts education specialist Danica Rosengrad on a new interactive performance called Forest Flutters: a Bird Day Party, designed for children who experience the world differently because of learning or physical disorders