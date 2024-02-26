© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Navy starts major construction; Bamboo Ridge Press

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published February 26, 2024 at 11:31 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) – Multi-national ships are moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i, during Rim of the Pacific 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)
Seaman Leon Vonguyen/Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet
/
Digital
PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) – Multi-national ships are moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i, during Rim of the Pacific 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • The U.S. Navy breaks ground on the most expensive construction project in its history, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
  • Local authors Misty Sanico and Scott Kikkawa celebrate 45 years of "literary mischief" on the publishing anniversary of the Bamboo Ridge Press
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio reports on the move to make Hawaiian lūʻau more authentic
  • Arts education specialist Danica Rosengrad on a new interactive performance called Forest Flutters: a Bird Day Party, designed for children who experience the world differently because of learning or physical disorders
Tags
The Conversation Military
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes