The Conversation: Navy starts major construction; Bamboo Ridge Press

The U.S. Navy breaks ground on the most expensive construction project in its history, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Local authors Misty Sanico and Scott Kikkawa celebrate 45 years of "literary mischief" on the publishing anniversary of the Bamboo Ridge Press

HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio reports on the move to make Hawaiian lūʻau more authentic

Arts education specialist Danica Rosengrad on a new interactive performance called Forest Flutters: a Bird Day Party, designed for children who experience the world differently because of learning or physical disorders