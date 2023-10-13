© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility History Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM HST
The draining of the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility prompts a look back to 1943, the opening of the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. This is a re-broadcast of a call-in show that features a conversation between Jim Gammon and James Murray.

Gammon was the Superintendent and General Engineer for the fuel department at the Naval Supply Center Pearl Harbor for 24 years. Murray was a public affairs officer for the Fleet Logistics Center Navy Facilities Command for 30 years.

Both worked to secure the status of Red Hill as a National Historic Landmark in 1995 because of its engineering marvel.

Joint Task Force-Red Hill is set to begin draining 104 million gallons of fuel on Monday and expects to finish this phase by Jan. 19, 2024.

