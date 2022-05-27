Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Mental Health Awareness Hana Hou Show

Published May 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM HST
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. We revisit some of our past stories touching on mental health awareness, and we share a new interview with a popular local band.

  • Kapiʻolani Community College paramedic instructor Mark Kunimune details how working in a taro field helps EMTs, paramedics, and other first responders process stress and trauma from the job | Full Story
  • Colt Brennan's sister, Carrera Shea, shares how her family coped with the mental health challenges the celebrated former University of Hawaiʻi quarterback encountered | Colt Brennan Legacy Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation | Full Story
  • Certified Parent Support Provider Jackie Jackson discusses her mission to create acceptance around mental illness and access to mental health services for keiki | Hawaii Families as Allies | Full Story
  • Roman De Peralta, lead singer for local band Kolohe Kai, talks about the inspiration behind the group's anti-bullying song, I Think You're Beautiful

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he's spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011.
