The Conversation: Mental Health Awareness Hana Hou Show

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. We revisit some of our past stories touching on mental health awareness, and we share a new interview with a popular local band.



Kapiʻolani Community College paramedic instructor Mark Kunimune details how working in a taro field helps EMTs, paramedics, and other first responders process stress and trauma from the job | Full Story

Colt Brennan's sister, Carrera Shea, shares how her family coped with the mental health challenges the celebrated former University of Hawaiʻi quarterback encountered | Colt Brennan Legacy Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation | Full Story

Certified Parent Support Provider Jackie Jackson discusses her mission to create acceptance around mental illness and access to mental health services for keiki | Hawaii Families as Allies | Full Story

Roman De Peralta, lead singer for local band Kolohe Kai, talks about the inspiration behind the group's anti-bullying song, I Think You're Beautiful

