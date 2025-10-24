Kiss' Ace Frehley Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers up a remembrance of legendary guitarist Ace Frehley, lead guitarist and sometime vocalist for Kiss in the 1970s and early 1980s. Last Thursday Ace's family announced his passing after a fall led to a head injury, brain bleed, life support, and eventually, his being pulled from life support. In 2014, Ace Frehley was a guest, at the time supporting his Space Invader album. We also add some classic Kiss and Ace solo material for this feature.

