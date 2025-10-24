© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kiss' Ace Frehley Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers up a remembrance of legendary guitarist Ace Frehley, lead guitarist and sometime vocalist for Kiss in the 1970s and early 1980s. Last Thursday Ace's family announced his passing after a fall led to a head injury, brain bleed, life support, and eventually, his being pulled from life support. In 2014, Ace Frehley was a guest, at the time supporting his Space Invader album. We also add some classic Kiss and Ace solo material for this feature.

Hear Dave with Paul Stanley of Kiss in 2006 and 2007.

Hear Dave with Gene Simmons of Kiss in 2000 and 2008.

Dave with Paul Stanley, Fleet Center, Boston, MA 1996
Mark Parenteau
Dave with Paul Stanley, Fleet Center, Boston, MA 1996

