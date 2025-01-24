© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

David Lynch Remembrance Interview - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:46 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Creator/Director/Executive Producer David Lynch speaks at "Twin Peaks" panel at Showtime 2017 Winter TCA at The Langham Huntington Hotel on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)
Dan Steinberg/Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP
/
Invision
FILE - Creator/Director/Executive Producer David Lynch speaks at "Twin Peaks" panel at Showtime 2017 Winter TCA at The Langham Huntington Hotel on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Showtime/AP Images)

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers filmmaker and meditation enthusiast David Lynch, who died last week at 78. In 2010, at the time his foundation was helping to fund a meditation program on Kauaʻi, he was a guest, in a chat focused on this passion of his, including a story taking us back to 1973, and his introduction to Transcendental Meditation. He would remain a strong supporter and advocate for TM throughout his life.

Hear the complete chat.

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes