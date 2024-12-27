© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Foghat Atherton Studio Holiday Special - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published December 27, 2024 at 5:25 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence continues two days with Foghat drummer, original member Roger Earl, this time in the HPR Atherton Studio! When Foghat recently played dates in Hawaiʻi, Roger stopped by for an hour-long-plus chat, which concludes with more remarkable stories of their connections to blues legends, including having dinner with Willie Dixon and his family at their home!

MORE:

Watch the complete hour+ Atherton Studio interview:

Watch Foghat on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert appearance from 1974:

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes