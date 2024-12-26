© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Foghat Atherton Studio Holiday Special - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published December 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Foghat drummer, original member Roger Earl, this time in the HPR Atherton Studio! When Foghat recently played dates in Hawaiʻi, Roger stopped by for an hour-long-plus chat with Dave, including jumping on the piano a few times for some fun! Intended to air over the holiday week before New Year's, we're sharing highlights today and tomorrow.

Today, we go back to the beginning for Roger — how he got into music, his lively and musically-minded family, and his experiences with the blues giants who inspired him, whom he would eventually perform with, and get to know himself! Tomorrow we'll share more, plus post the complete interview video, too!

Here is the blues tribute show highlight compilation from 1977 at the Palladium, New York, which we talked about, including the music featured at the end of this segment:

steve sirois

