HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes a true music legend for his first time on the show! Michael Shrieve is known to millions around the world for his breathtaking drum solo at Woodstock '69, and a rich collection of some of Santana's best albums, and subsequent reunions and released music. In the 80s he went on to briefly have Novo Combo, a rock/pop band, and today he explains the music featured on the new release from the band, 45 West 55th. He also shares stories connecting to Led Zeppelin, Diamond Head Crater Festivals and experiences here for them, and of course, his remarkable moment in time at Woodstock.

Listen • 20:50