Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Sergio Mendes Remembrance - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:46 PM HST
FILE - Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes sits for a portrait at home in Los Angeles, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello
/
Invision/AP
FILE - Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes sits for a portrait at home in Los Angeles, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers up our third remembrance of recent passings, as last week, the world lost another music legend, and sadly, we lost another appreciated guest.

Sergio Mendes, the celebrated Brazilian musical pioneer, has died, after months of battling long COVID, at 83 years old. After his death was announced Friday, we examined the 2018 and 2020 interviews with Mendes, and opted to recut a special version of the 2018 interview, where we had more time and dug deeply into his history.

Road Stories with Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
