Sergio Mendes Remembrance - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers up our third remembrance of recent passings, as last week, the world lost another music legend, and sadly, we lost another appreciated guest.

Sergio Mendes, the celebrated Brazilian musical pioneer, has died, after months of battling long COVID, at 83 years old. After his death was announced Friday, we examined the 2018 and 2020 interviews with Mendes, and opted to recut a special version of the 2018 interview, where we had more time and dug deeply into his history.