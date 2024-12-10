John Mayall - End of Year Interview Sampler - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence honored blues legend John Mayall with an interview feature including highlights from five conversations, going back 21 years, following the Bluesbreakers founder's passing last July at home in California. He was 90.

His career as a bandleader brought him a reputation for having huge legends as bandmates, some who would go on to be superstars, like Eric Clapton, or three members of what would be Fleetwood Mac (Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green and John McVie), Jack Bruce of Cream, one time Rolling Stone Mick Taylor, and Andy Fraser of Free.

Here is a sample of Dave's 2016 dressing room chat. The complete interview it's drawn from is posted below.