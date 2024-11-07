Foghat's Roger Earl visits HPR's Dave Lawrence in the studio!

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence got a special surprise visit in the studio from recent guest, original Foghat drummer Roger Earl, who dropped by ahead of their shows tonight at the Blue Note Hawaii at 6:30 & 9 p.m.! The band is also playing Kauaʻi's Anaina Hou Park in Kīlauea Saturday at 6:30 p.m.!

Since Roger dropped by, we grabbed a chat in our Atherton Performing Arts Studio, which we'll air in December as a full end-of-year storytelling session!

Hear Roger's complete recent interview with Dave: