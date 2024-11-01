Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Remembrance - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

For the fifth time since July, HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers a guest - this time Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, who a week ago it was announced had died at 84.

Phil was a guest twice over the years relatively early in Dave's career: 2001 in Boston and 2005 here in Honolulu. Topics included Phil's philanthropic side; the 1978 Grateful Dead concerts in Egypt at the pyramids; the historic camping and vending scene that dead fans created and its conclusion in 1989; and Phil's own connection to the value of music education in schools.

Hear the complete 2001 interview, an intermission special for a November 2001 Phil & Friends show at the Orpheum Theatre, Boston:

Hear the complete 2005 interview:

Hear related interviews with other Grateful Dead members:

Bob Weir: 2001 Great Woods backstage lawn, 2001 Bobby's dressing room, 2001 phoner, 2001 concert intermission special, 2004 phoner.

Billy Kreutzmann: 2010 phoner, 2023 phoner.

Micky Hart: 2004 phoner.

Donna Jean Godchaux: 2008 phoner.

