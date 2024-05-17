Little Feat's Billy Payne - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence
HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes Little Feat co-founder Billy Payne, a keyboard legend who has graced numerous projects as a session musician, as the band release their first album in over a decade, "Sam's Place."
It's also their first-ever blues record, and just like yesterday, we hear one of the new tracks - this one with special guest Bonnie Raitt - and we continue hearing fun stories about Billy's many session gigs.
Today we conclude with stories about making the new record in Memphis, how Elton John is a big fan of his, background into a Little Feat classic, a memorable stadium show with the Grateful Dead, and cool experiences with The Allman Brothers Band.
Hear the complete interview:
Hear a classic phone interview with late Little Feat guitarist Paul Barrere from 2010.
Watch a classic interview with late Little Feat guitarist Paul Barrere shot in 2010: