Little Feat's Billy Payne - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes Little Feat co-founder Billy Payne, a keyboard legend who has graced numerous projects as a session musician, as the band release their first album in over a decade, "Sam's Place."

It's also their first-ever blues record, and we hear fun stories about Billy's many session gigs over two days with him. Today he shares a super cool early Hawaiʻi memory from when he was just a little kid. Plus up close and personal with Bob Seger, Willie Dixon, Johnny Winter and others.

We'll hear more tomorrow and post the complete half-hour interview, plus some archival interviews with the late Paul Barrere of Little Feat, too!