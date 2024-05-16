© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Little Feat's Billy Payne - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:01 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Fletcher Moore

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes Little Feat co-founder Billy Payne, a keyboard legend who has graced numerous projects as a session musician, as the band release their first album in over a decade, "Sam's Place."

It's also their first-ever blues record, and we hear fun stories about Billy's many session gigs over two days with him. Today he shares a super cool early Hawaiʻi memory from when he was just a little kid. Plus up close and personal with Bob Seger, Willie Dixon, Johnny Winter and others.

Fletcher Moore

We'll hear more tomorrow and post the complete half-hour interview, plus some archival interviews with the late Paul Barrere of Little Feat, too!

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence MusicDave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes