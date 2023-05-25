© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Remembering Tina Turner - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM HST
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Wednesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)
Hermann J. Knippertz/AP
/
AP
Entertainment legend Tina Turner passed away Wednesday. The 83-year-old pioneer died at her home in Switzerland after a long series of illnesses, including cancer, strokes, and kidney failure.

While never a guest of HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, and not often discussed by others, one recent story does come to mind. It's a fun one, too, from our 2022 chat with guitarist Joe Satriani, who shared this encounter with Tina Turner when he was a guitarist for Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones on a solo tour he was doing in 1988.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road), and Stargazer.
