Remembering Tina Turner - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Entertainment legend Tina Turner passed away Wednesday. The 83-year-old pioneer died at her home in Switzerland after a long series of illnesses, including cancer, strokes, and kidney failure.

While never a guest of HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence, and not often discussed by others, one recent story does come to mind. It's a fun one, too, from our 2022 chat with guitarist Joe Satriani, who shared this encounter with Tina Turner when he was a guitarist for Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones on a solo tour he was doing in 1988.