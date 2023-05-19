© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Ivan Neville - Part Two - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - May 2023

By Dave Lawrence
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST
Today HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence takes us to New Orleans for the conclusion of two days in our Road Stories interview series welcoming back Ivan Neville — part of American musical royalty — the great Neville family of musicians from New Orleans, keyboardist vocalist and son of Aaron Neville.

Ivan’s played with the Neville Brothers, Bonnie Raitt’s band, Keith Richard’s of the Rolling Stones’ band, his own Dumpstaphunk group, and is back with a new solo album, Touch My Soul, featuring special guests like Bonnie, plus Michael McDonald, Trombone Shorty and others.

In part one, we heard the lead track Hey All Together and about this inspiring song, plus stories about his life, including a wild TV appearance with Keith Richards!

Today we hear about the early days of the Neville Brothers, formative encounters with Dr. John, Ivan’s unique experience as a Mardi Gras Indian, and we even learn how to make his special gumbo recipe.

Hear the complete interview and two other times he was our guest, plus a related interview with a Meters legend.

New 2023 interview:

Hear Ivan from 2021.

Hear Ivan from 2012.

Hear Meters legend George Porter Jr. from 2012.

