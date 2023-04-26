The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

This week HPR is welcoming The Doobie Brothers to our Road Stories interview series ahead of a pair of area dates next week.

Listen for chats with them starting this afternoon, as All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes lead vocalist and guitarist on many of their hits, Tom Johnston.

Tom will share stories about one of the venues where the band got their start, Doobies collaborations with Curtis Mayfield and Arlo Guthrie, his own musical beginnings and more.

The Doobie Brothers play the MACC next Tuesday and Waikiki Shell next Friday.

See a recent Doobie Brothers concert, recorded this month at the Budokan in Tokyo:

Hear the complete interview:

This is Tom's first interview with Dave, but they did meet in 2011 at the Blaisdell!

Our three days of Doobie Brothers is just getting started - Michael McDonald returns tomorrow/Thursday and Pat Simmons is back Friday!