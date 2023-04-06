© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

America's Dewey Bunnell - Part One - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

By Dave Lawrence
Published April 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST
Christine Goodwin
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back America, and the voice of many of their biggest songs, guitarist/singer/songwriter Dewey Bunnell.

christine goodwin
They play Kahului and Honolulu next week.

We discuss his formerly wild horse with the unusual name, America's formation in the UK, late co-founder Dan Peek and early experiences together in London, plus much more!

We'll have the conclusion tomorrow and links to the many previous America interviews we have!

